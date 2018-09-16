An easy to make curry that is big on flavor
I have just recently become a huge fan of curry. Of course, the rest of the country and many other people around the world, have loved it for years, but it’s relatively new to me. It’s the combination of warm spice and creamy flavor that I enjoy. My easy pork curry is so simple to make and yet it has all the delicious flavors that make a curry dish so good. I use lean pork, but you could easily substitute chicken, and while I serve this dish over rice, you could easily add potatoes or cauliflower to the sauce while it simmers for an even heartier dish.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
