An easy to make curry that is big on flavor

I have just recently become a huge fan of curry. Of course, the rest of the country and many other people around the world, have loved it for years, but it’s relatively new to me. It’s the combination of warm spice and creamy flavor that I enjoy. My easy pork curry is so simple to make and yet it has all the delicious flavors that make a curry dish so good. I use lean pork, but you could easily substitute chicken, and while I serve this dish over rice, you could easily add potatoes or cauliflower to the sauce while it simmers for an even heartier dish.

Belle’s Easy Pork Curry 2 tablespoons oil (I use coconut to add more flavor)

¾ cup green onion, sliced

1 pound pork tenderloin, sliced into 1 inch chunks

½ teaspoon coriander

4 tablespoons Thai red curry paste (in the Asian food aisle)

4 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 (13.66 ounce) can coconut milk

1 tablespoon lime juice

Steamed rice (optional) In a large fry pan, cook the onions in the oil for about a minute. Add the pork and brown on all sides. In a bowl mix together the remaining ingredients (except rice). Pour over the pork and stir until all pieces are coated. Simmer covered for about 20 minutes or until pork is cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Serve over rice if desired.

Meet Brenda at The Ultimate Show for Women in Idaho Falls Brenda Stanley will be among the exhibitors at The Ultimate Show for Women at the Pinecrest Event Center in Idaho Falls on Sept. 21 and 22. During the expo there will be cooking and baking demonstrations going on from food experts, including “Tales of the Dinner Belle” author and cook, Brenda Stanley. She will be showing easy

and quick dinner recipes from her cookbooks and the first fifty women through the door each day at the expo will receive a free copy of her cookbook “The Dinner Belle.” “I’ll be showing complete meals that are typically made in one pan or dish and finished in about thirty minutes,” Brenda said. “They’re perfect for busy women who still want a nice meal for their family.”

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.