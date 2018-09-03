ATV fire, crashes and a truck rolls down a mountain. Fremont deputies have been swamped this weekend.

ST. ANTHONY — Fremont County Sheriff deputies have been swamped this weekend responding to numerous ATV crashes.

In Island Park, two people were severely burned after their UTV rolled and caught fire Saturday. Witnesses say two men and two women were on the vehicle when the crash happened around 6:15 p.m.

One of the riders was flown to the hospital, according to a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office news release. The condition of the victims has not been released.

Several people were also injured in separate ATV crashes at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes and at least one person was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center because of severe injuries.

In another incident, deputies responded to a vehicle that rolled down Sawtelle Mountain in Island Park. Two people in the truck were too close to the edge of the mountain when they rolled approximately 100 yards down a steep embankment, deputies say. The two were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

Sheriff Len Humphries asks everyone to be cautious on this busy holiday weekend.