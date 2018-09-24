Authorities locate body of man who fell off mountainside

BUTTE COUNTY – An Idaho Falls man is dead after falling off a mountainside in Butte County, officials say.

Carl M. Stoots was climbing Diamond Peak Sunday afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m., Stoots’ friends called 911 reporting he had fallen out of sight on a dangerous part of the mountain.

Emergency crews found Stoots’ body in extremely rough and steep terrain several hundred feet downhill from where the fall occurred, according to a news release.

They lowered a paramedic to attempt lifesaving efforts, but he was declared dead when emergency personnel reached him.

Butte County Sheriffs Office personnel, Butte County Search and Rescue, Life Flight, and Two Bear Air Search and Rescue from Kalispell, Montana, responded to the scene to search for Stoots.