Bingham County Sheriff provides details about gunshot that struck deputy

Share This

BLACKFOOT — The bullet that struck Bingham County deputy Sgt. Todd Howell did not impact any Kevlar in his bullet proof vest, according to a statement from Sheriff Craig Rowland.

Howell was shot during a standoff Friday at a home in Firth. The incident ended with the apprehension Juan Santos-Quintero Jr. The suspect has been charged with robberies in Bonneville County and assault in Bingham County.

In a statement issued Thursday, Rowland says the preliminary investigation indicates Santos-Quintero shot Howell, but the bullet didn’t impact the protective material in his vest. Instead it went through the vest carrier and the material covering of the Kevlar panel and into Howell’s body.

RELATED: Charges filed against man accused of shooting deputy

The bullet was removed from his body Wednesday and will be used for evidence.

Howell was released from the hospital on Monday.

It’s unclear if this new evidence will impact the charges against Santos-Quintero.