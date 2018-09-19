Biz Buzz: New teriyaki restaurant opens up shop in Rexburg

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

REXBURG

Teriyaki bowls are back in Rexburg

REXBURG – Many people remember the old Teriyaki Express restaurant inside the old Hogi Yogi building in Rexburg. It went out of business in the early 2010s, but a similar kind of restaurant recently opened its doors at a different location. It’s called Big Teriyaki Bowl.

Blake Darby, one of the restaurant’s co-owners, tells EastIdahoNews.com Teriyaki Express was the inspiration behind Big Teriyaki Bowl.

“We were fed up with the food here in Rexburg,” Darby says. “We wanted to venture out and find something that would be good and everyone would enjoy. We thought of the concept of teriyaki bowls.”

Big Teriyaki Bowl serves up rice bowls with chicken and vegetables and four different sauces, topped off with sesame seeds, pineapple and chow mein. Prices range from $6 to $12.

“The response has been great. Our Facebook page is getting great reviews. Everyone that’s coming is coming back, and we’ve been busy every day,” Darby says.

Big Teriyaki Bowl opened inside a trailer Sept. 8 at 315 W. Main. Darby says they hope to open their own brick-and-mortar location soon.

Big Teriyaki Bowl is open Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Visit its Facebook page to learn more.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

Group building beds for kids seeking donations

POCATELLO – Many children in Pocatello and Southeast Idaho sleep on the floor, on couch cushions or other uncomfortable conditions. Several local groups and organizations are working to change that so that every child in need has a bed of their own to sleep in. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization that builds beds for children in need. Individuals and groups from the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities are pooling their manpower to build 60 single bunk beds for local children in need. It’s happening in Lowe’s parking lot on Oct. 12 and 13. The cost estimated to build the beds, including providing the items above, is $10,500. Organizers are seeking donations for the project. You can make a donation at Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 at 3115 Poleline Road.

Habitat for Humanity asking for your support

IDAHO FALLS – Habitat for Humanity in Idaho Falls is excited about its annual Hoedown for Humanity fundraising event scheduled for Friday, September 28, at the Pinecrest Event Center. This year’s event will feature western music by Clint King, catering by Grampa’s Southern Barbecue, silent and live auctions as well as information about how Habitat’s housing program builds strength, stability and self-reliance for Idaho families.

Rigby gearing up for second annual benefit auto show

RIGBY – The second annual #Buddiesnotbullies Auto Show is happening Saturday, Sept. 29, at Jefferson County Lake (also known as Rigby Lake). Any truck, car, buggy, ATV, motorcycle, or side-by-side is welcome. Registration is $25. All proceeds will benefit local students who are victims of bullying. Diesel Dave and the Muscle from “The Diesel Brothers” will be there, along with Joel from “Overkill Racing & Chassis” and Hans Peterson from “Sparks Motors.” In addition to the auto show, there will also be lawnmower races, bounce houses, food vendors, face painting and raffles. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost to attend is $5 per person or $10 per family. Visit the show’s Facebook page to learn more.

Local student wants your help supporting refugees

REXBURG – Aaron Frazier, a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho, is inviting you to “Run for a Refugee” on Saturday, Oct. 13. The 5K race kicks off at 10 a.m. at the east entrance of the Rexburg Nature Park. Tickets are $10 and come with a T-shirt. All the proceeds will benefit the CSI Refugee Center in Twin Falls. To register or to learn more, visit the Facebook page. EastIdahoNews.com will post an article with more details soon.

BIZ BUGS TOPIC: CUSTOMER SERVICE SCAMS

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

The internet stops working or there is a bogus charge on your credit card statement, and you immediately search for that customer service number. But have you thought, “What if I was just one number off? Would someone still answer?” We’ve all been here before.

When you dial customer support, be sure to double – or triple – check the phone number. This crafty con is often called “fat finger dialing.” Scammers are buying phone numbers like the customer support numbers of major companies and fooling those who accidentally misdial.

This is how we have seen this scam work: you need to reach what you think is customer support for help with a product or service. You find the number on a recent bill, the back of your credit card or even the company’s website and dial it. An automated message tells you that you’ve been selected to receive a gift card.

Because you dialed the number, you assume the gift card offer must be the real deal. So, you stay on the line and speak to a “representative.” This person claims to need your name, address and credit card number in order to process your new gift card.

Just hang up. There is no free gift card. Sharing your personal information with scammers opens you up to fraudulent charges or even identity theft. As usual, this scam has many different versions. A BBB staff person was targeted by this scam when trying to reach her credit card company, but scammers impersonate organizations ranging from the IRS to Walmart. Other versions of fat-finger dialing cons use free giveaways or phony surveys instead of a gift card.

BIZ BUGS UPDATE

Last week, we told you about three methods recommended by the BBB for protecting against consumer fraud. Those methods include fraud alerts, credit freezes and credit locks.

A new law called the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act will go into effect Sept. 21. This law changes the rules regarding credit freezes.

Currently, freezing your credit is governed by the state. In the state of Idaho it has cost $18 to freeze your credit and another $18 to unthaw it, and this would have to be done with each credit agency, so the cost could really add up.

When the new law goes into effect, freezing and unfreezing your credit will be simpler and free. You will still have to do so at each of the three credit bureaus, but they will have online portals that will make the process much simpler.

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use "Biz Buzz" in the subject line.