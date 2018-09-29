Boise man charged with drug delivery after getting Oxycodone pills in the mail

The following is a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

BOISE – A 26-year-old Boise man is being held on a $25,000 bond in Ada County Jail after getting a delivery of Oxycodone pills in the mail Thursday, September 20.

Jacob R. Lassoff is charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Detectives began the investigation in August and later developed evidence that Lassoff was getting Oxycodone sent to him by the mail from outside the United States.

Our detectives worked with U.S. Postal Inspectors on the case and intercepted a package, filled with 41 Oxycodone tablets, that was sent to Lassoff in Boise.

Detectives arrested Lassoff at a Boise-area post office Thursday afternoon after he picked up the package.

Investigators also found blank prescription forms which appear to be stolen from a Boise-area medical provider in his car.

Detectives interviewed Lassoff and then arrested him.

The crime of possession with intent to deliver a narcotic like oxycodone is punishable by up to life in prison.