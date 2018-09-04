Chukars win series opener 4-2

Share This

A clutch 2 out 2 run single from Offerman Collado in the bottom of the 6th inning proves to be the winning runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars won 4-2 on Labor Day in the Series opener at Melaleuca Field.

Both teams scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning. Ogden scored 2 runs on a home run by Niko Hulsizer, his 9th of the season to give the Ogden Raptors a 2-0 lead. Idaho Falls responded for 2 runs in the bottom half. Hunter Strong hit an RBI double to score Nick Hutchins. The 2nd run was scored on a Rubendy Jaquez single to center.

Pitching dominated the rest of the game. Kris Bubic went 5 innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks and 7 strikeouts. He has struck out 42 batters in his last 6 games for the Chukars. Ogden starter Joel Inoa went 5 innings, allowing 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Chukars got the bases loaded in the bottom of the 6th inning against Orlandy Navarro. Collado hit a 2 run single to left field to make it a 4-2 game.

After that, it was the Tyler Gray show for the Chukars. He got the win to go to 3-2 on the year. T-Gray allowed only 1 hit in 4 shutout innings, allowing 3 walks and striking out 3.

With Grand Junction beating Orem on Monday, the Rockies maintain a 1 game lead over the Chukars for a postseason bid with 3 games left. Game 2 of the crucial 4 game series is Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field. 7:15 pm first pitch. CJ Eldred gets the start for Idaho Falls. He is 6-2 on the year. He will be opposed by Raptors RHP Brett de Geus.