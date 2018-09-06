Connecticut dentist puts 8 crowns on 3-year-old’s teeth without mother’s consent

TERRYVILLE, Connecticut (WFSB) — A community is in shock as Kids Dental Care in Terryville remains open after its dentist was reprimanded by the state.

Local dentist Dr. Ammar Idlibi was reprimanded by the state after he put 8 crowns on a 3-year-old, and did so without the mother’s consent.

After a two-year investigation, the state determined the work was unnecessary and medically unsound, and he was reprimanded for violating the Standard of Care.

In 2016, a mother said her 3-year-old daughter went to the dentist for a steel crown. When the operation was over, she had eight.

The mother said she was never consulted.

WFSB reached out to the doctor for a chance to defend himself, however his office wouldn’t comment.

According to the state’s Dental Commission, Idlibi said “there was no condition, he come out and talk to the patient’s mother” because he had already done so before work began, and that “the patient’s mother did not ask him a single question.”

In a disturbing twist, other dentists found that several of the little girl’s teeth appeared to have no decay at all.

“I work with children, I can’t even imagine, I think that’s awful, that’s terrible,” said Alie Waterman, of Unionville.

Idlibi was slapped with a $10,000 fine and three years probation, which requires outside supervision.

However, many say they would rather see his office doors closed for good.

“Definitely, he should lose his license. It’s sad,” said Carmen Martin, of Terryville.

As part of his probation, he must also take an ethics course.

Idlibi also has operating room privileges at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

At this time, the Dental Commission cannot explain why the doctor’s license wasn’t revoked, as they only play an adjunctive role in the investigation.

The Dept. of Public Health said the “only ‘standard’ in relevant statute for a suspension in a dental case is found within Section 19a-17(c), in that a board or commission may summarily suspend a practitioner’s license or permit ‘if such board or commission …finds that a practitioner…represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety if he is allowed to continue to practice’.”