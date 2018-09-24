Coroner working to determine cause of death for man found in vehicle

Share This

UPDATE

The body of a man found in a vehicle has been removed and Madison County Coroner Rick Davis is working to determine cause the death.

The vehicle at Rexburg Motor Sports has been towed from the parking lot and police have cleared the scene.

Additional details are expected to be released later this week. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — Police have been called to Rexburg Motor Sports on University Boulevard after the body of a man was found inside of a vehicle.

An officer was called to the store Monday for a report that a vehicle had been parked in the parking lot for some time.

“Our officer made contact with the vehicle and found a deceased male inside,” Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re in the process of identifying the individual and notifying next of kin.”

Detectives are working to determine how long the body has been inside of the vehicle and how the person died.

The Rexburg Motor Sports parking lot is currently blocked off while police conduct their investigation.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.