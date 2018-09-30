Crews investigating cause of house fire in Pocatello Saturday

POCATELLO – Pocatello Fire officials say reports of a fire in a house on 7th and Wyeth Street in Pocatello, came in around 9:20 Saturday morning.

Officials say nobody was in house at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported, however, there was what fire officials are calling a ‘near miss’ incident with a firefighter, but fire crews were able help the firefighter and the firefighter was back to work on the fire after the ‘near miss’ incident.

Fire officials say they believe the fire may have started in the kitchen area of the home.

The fire is still under investigation and the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.