Crews on responding to camp fire burning out of control

Courtesy Roger Johnston

HEISE — Crews are responding to a large fire burning along the Rexburg bench.

The blaze started around 8 p.m. as a campfire that burned out of control, according to Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson. It’s unknown how many acres have burned but several witnesses say they can see flames and smoke for miles. It appears the fire is burning toward Heise and Kelly Canyon.

Crews from Central Fire and the Madison County Fire Department are responding to the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.

