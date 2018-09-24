Dead body found inside vehicle at Rexburg Motor Sports

Share This

REXBURG — Police have been called to Rexburg Motor Sports on University Boulevard after the body of a man was found inside of a vehicle.

An officer was called to the store Monday for a report that a vehicle had been parked in the parking lot for some time.

“Our officer made contact with the vehicle and found a deceased male inside,” Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re in the process of identifying the individual and notifying next of kin.”

Detectives are working to determine how long the body has been inside of the vehicle and how the person died.

The Rexburg Motor Sports parking lot is currently blocked off while police conduct their investigation.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.