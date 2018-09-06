Deputies searching for missing 70-year-old man

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff deputies are searching for an elderly male in the area of South Bellin Rd. and Barbary Lane.

Jerry Edson, 70, has been missing for over an hour and may have walked away from his residence.

Deputies are in the area searching and an Alert Sense message has been sent to residents in that area to be on the look out for him.

Anyone with information on Edson’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.