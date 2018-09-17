Dog intakes halted at Idaho Falls Animal Shelter due to serious virus

IDAHO FALLS — A potentially fatal virus affecting dogs in eastern Idaho has led the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter to temporarily stop the intake of owner surrendered dogs.

The shelter made the decision Monday after dealing with three canine parvovirus cases in the shelter over the past two weeks.

“These decisions were not made easily, but we have to do everything we can to protect the animals in our care,” a statement on the shelter’s Facebook page says. “Even previously vaccinated dogs seem to be contracting this particular strain.”

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness. The virus attacks rapidly dividing cells in a dog’s body, most severely affecting the intestinal tract, according to WebMd.com. Parvovirus also attacks white blood cells, and when young animals are infected, the virus can damage the heart muscle and cause lifelong cardiac problems.

Local veterinarians report seeing a high number of parvovirus cases recently and pet owners are asked to make sure their animals are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

“Be cautious of where you are taking your pets, and if you have a puppy, please keep it at home until it’s had it’s entire series of puppy vaccinations – and even then be cautious,” the shelter’s Facebook post says.

Dog kennels at the shelter will also be closed until further notice.