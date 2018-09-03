Drivers experiencing major gridlock on I-15 near Pocatello

POCATELLO — Drivers in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Pocatello are experiencing major congestion Monday afternoon.

The road is reduced to one lane near Inkom due to construction and all vehicles must merge. That has resulted in delays and backups for miles.

Several drivers have said they have been not moved for over 30 minutes. Traffic cameras in the area show miles of gridlock.

If you are traveling in the area, expect delays.

Here is the official report from the Idaho Transportation Department:

I-15 in both directions: Roadway reduced to one lane. Between Exit 36: US 91; Hawkins Road (3 miles south of the Arimo area) and Exit 57: Interstate 15 Business (near Inkom). The roadway is reduced to one lane. Road construction work is in progress. The road is being repaved. Bridge maintenance work is in progress. There is work on the shoulder. People are working in the median. Expect delays. Speed restrictions are in force. There is a width limit in effect. Speed limit 65 MPH. Width limit 12’0″. Until October 15, 2018 at about 6:00PM MDT.

