Dropping swimsuit competition may increase contestants and donors, Miss Idaho Board says

POCATELLO – No swimsuits, no problem.

The Miss Idaho Organization says they are in full support of the Miss America Board’s decision this summer to eliminate the swimsuit competition. The 51 women representing their home states and the District of Columbia will no longer be judge on their physical appearance.

While these changes and some leadership decisions haven’t been without controversy, Christivan Ravenhorst, Executive Director of the Miss Idaho Organization, says these changes may actually improve the organization’s ability to recruit contestants and donors.

“We are a conservative state and while there are many talented young women interested in earning scholarships by competing in our program, their hesitation to participate in the swimsuit competition often kept them from doing so.”

Miss Idaho serves as an empowerment and leadership mentor in the State. In addition to the scholarships she earns, she advocates for social issues that are important to her. She is also an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Nina Forest, Miss Idaho 2018 just returned from Atlantic City where she placed in the top 10 at Miss America. Miss Forest, who is from Pocatello, has won more than $20,000 in scholarship funds at the local, state and national levels.

Every young woman who competes at the state level for the title of Miss Idaho begins her journey at a local competition. Currently, there are established local programs in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Twin Falls, Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Emmett and Weiser. We are looking for directors for the Boise, Pocatello, Twin Falls and Rexburg programs and are hoping to expand by establishing new local programs in north Idaho, including Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston and Moscow. We would consider establishing additional new programs in a variety of areas in the state. Anyone interested in starting a local competition in your area may contact Karen Carpenter at miofielddirector@gmail.com. Local directors and their boards receive training and resources from the state organization to assist them in running a successful program.

Young women between the ages of 17 and 25 interested in earning scholarships can find more information about eligibility, the phases of competition and where to find a local near you by visiting our website at www.missidaho.org or email us at missidahoboard@gmail.com.

There is no entry fee for any local competition.