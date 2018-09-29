Early election day voting in Bonneville County begins Monday

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Elections Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – In person early voting for November 6 general elections will be available starting on October 1 at the Bonnevlle County Elections Office, located at 825 Shoup Avenue, in Idaho Falls.

The election office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., excluding Columbus Day. The last day for early voting will be November 2 until 5:00 p.m.

Registered voters may request to receive an official election ballot by mail. A request must be received at Bonneville County Elections Office by Friday, October 26 by 5:00 p.m. Requests require elector’s name, resident address, mailing address for the ballot, and signature.

Pre-registration deadline is October 12. Election Day registration will also be available.

Voters may go to idahovotes.gov or co.bonneville.id.us for additional election information and resources.