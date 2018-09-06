Early Thursday morning Amber Alert cancelled, mother in custody

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Theresa M Shanholtzer

HAYDEN — An Amber Alert was sent out statewide Thursday morning to report an abducted boy from Kootenai County.

Ryan Daniel Shanholtzer, 11, is a boy with autism that is also a ward of the state. He was released for visitation with his mother and she failed to return the child on Wednesday night.

The boy was located about 20 minutes after the alert at 4:20 a.m. His mother, Theresa M Shanholtzer was arrested.

No other information was available.

