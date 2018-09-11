Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee to be released from prison next week

Share This

DRAPER — A woman convicted of helping kidnap Elizabeth Smart will be released from Utah State Prison next week, state officials told KSL.com Tuesday.

Wanda Barzee will be released on Sept. 19, according to Greg Johnson, director of administrative services for the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

“Based on further review and advice from legal counsel, the Board must count the time in federal prison as credit to the Utah sentence and therefore Ms. Barzee’s sentence ends on September 19, 2018,” Johnson said in a statement.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is made available.