UPDATE: 8 Mile Fire expands to 1,000 acres; several road closures

UPDATE:

The 8 Mile Road has expanded to 1,000 acres. 8 Mile Road and roads surrounding a nearby threatened subdivision have been closed until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SODA SPRINGS — Caribou County officials are evacuating structures in the path of a fire burning about five miles southeast of Soda Springs.

The 8 Mile Fire started Saturday afternoon on private property and is threatening to spread to nearby Bureau of Land Management property.

At the moment only grass and trees are burning, but structures and power lines are threatened. People in the area are being evacuated.

The blaze, which is about 300 acres, remained active as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday with zero containment. Full containment is expected late Sunday.

Multiple agencies are assisting with firefighting efforts including Caribou and Bear Lake counties, BLM and the U.S. Forest Service.

A handcrew and helicopter have been ordered to help suppress fire in the more inaccessible parts of the blaze.