Family’s home is now lead safe thanks to federal grant

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Thanks to efforts by the City of Pocatello, the first home to be lead safe certified is now on the books.

Through the City’s Lead Safe and Healthy Homes Program, the home of Josh and Aly Potter and their two children, Sylus and Isla, on Sublette is now clear of lead paint hazards. Contractors installed new siding and trim, replaced wood fascia and soffits as well as rain gutters and downspouts, installed wood trim around four windows, and replaced three doors at no cost to the Potters.

“Thank you to the staff with the Lead Safe and Healthy Homes program,” said Aly Potter. “It means so much that we have the reassurance that our kids are safe in the home.”

“We’re excited to have our first home complete and look forward to helping many more families like the Potters have the peace of mind that their home is lead safe,” said Janae Mitchell, Program Outreach Coordinator.

Funding for the program comes from a $1.5 million Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Grant from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.

To be eligible for the program, residents must meet income guidelines set by HUD and a child under the age of six must live in the home or visit frequently. Once an applicant is approved for the program, the home will be tested for lead-based paint hazards. If hazards are found, the homeowner will be relocated at no cost to them while the work is completed. Following completion, a lead risk assessor will assure that all lead-based paint hazards are cleared from the home.

For more information on the Lead Safe and Health Homes Program, visit pocatello.us/699/Lead-Safe-and-Healthy-Homes.