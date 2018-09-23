Frost warning issued in eastern Idaho tonight

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Fall is officially here and eastern Idaho has already received its first frost warning.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning between 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Rigby, Fort Hall, Driggs, Tetonia and Ashton. A subsequent freeze watch is also in effect for Monday night and Tuesday morning in the same area.

Temperatures in those areas is expected to fall to between 27 to 35 degrees in the early morning hours. As a result, widespread frost is predicted.

NWS Officials warn sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged or killed if left uncovered.

Those living in the affected area should take precautions to protect all sensitive outdoor vegetation, including covering them or bringing them indoors if possible.