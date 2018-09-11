Gentri to perform this weekend in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio will perform Saturday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Colonial Theater.

GENTRI is pioneering a signature sound that they describe as “Cinematic Pop,” a fusion of lush, epic orchestrations coupled with rich, dynamic three-part harmonies.

To date, GENTRI has released an EP and three full length albums, the most recent being “Hymns” a collection of Christ centered hymns. All of GENTRI’s albums have reached #1 on various Billboard charts.

On the heels of their first album release, the Gents debuted their first music video to their original hit single, “Dare,” which made international headlines on news outlets around the world, including ABC World News, NBC Nightly News and Inside Edition.

Established in June 2014, GENTRI is comprised of Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. They have performed with Alfie Boe, as well as Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel and legendary rock band Journey at the Stadium of Fire in Provo.

GENTRI also was featured on a television Christmas special with Lexi Walker that was broadcast to over 20 million homes.

Tickets for the concert are from $35, $45 and $50. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information on the concert.