Governor Otter joins multiple governors to declare Blood Donation Day Sept. 5

The following is a news release.

IDAHO FALLS – Governors unite to help our blood banks.

In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States have honored the request of the American Red Cross, United Blood Services, Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and blood banks across the country to proclaim a state Blood Donation Day, designated September 5th, 2018.

Idaho’s Blood Donation Day will be September 5th. National Blood Donation Week is September 3th – September 10th.

States with Blood Donation Days now include (with more to come):

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Arizona has proclaimed September 3-10th Arizona Blood Donation Week.

Oklahoma proclaimed the month of September Blood Donation Month.

Alaska proclaimed the month of July Blood Donation Month.