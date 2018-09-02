Governor Otter joins multiple governors to declare Blood Donation Day Sept. 5
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Idaho
Published at | Updated at
The following is a news release.
IDAHO FALLS – Governors unite to help our blood banks.
In response to the blood shortage crisis, governors across the United States have honored the request of the American Red Cross, United Blood Services, Dr. Daliah Wachs, syndicated radio personality, and blood banks across the country to proclaim a state Blood Donation Day, designated September 5th, 2018.
Idaho’s Blood Donation Day will be September 5th. National Blood Donation Week is September 3th – September 10th.
States with Blood Donation Days now include (with more to come):
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
Arizona has proclaimed September 3-10th Arizona Blood Donation Week.
Oklahoma proclaimed the month of September Blood Donation Month.
Alaska proclaimed the month of July Blood Donation Month.
Respond to this story