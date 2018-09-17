Gunshots, robbery in Idaho Falls on Sunday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at approximately 12 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Smith’s Food King on South Woodruff Avenue for a report of shots being fired. Officers arrived and made contact with two men making the report. Both men reported damage to vehicles from the gunshots.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at approximately 9:55 p.m, Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to 12th Street and Hoopes Avenue for a robbery that just occurred. Officers arrived with Idaho Falls Fire/EMS. One individual was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is actively investigating both incidents. It is unknown if these two incidents and the previous shots fired incidents are related. Detectives are following up on all leads.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is encouraging anyone with information on these incidents, or previous incidents to contact Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983.