Habitat for Humanity hosting hoedown

IDAHO FALLS – Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area is hosting its third annual fundraiser on Sept. 28 at the Pinecrest Event Center in Idaho Falls.

The fundraiser, Hoedown for Humanity, is western-themed and will feature music by local musician Clint King and catering by Grandpa’s Southern Bar-B-Q in Idaho Falls.

The event will also have silent and live auctions. Organization executive director Karen Lansing said the auctions will include tickets for a Beatles cover band, a 1977 watercolor from local painter Gloria Miller Allen, tickets to Chicago’s Hamilton show, a large collectable Wells Fargo stuffed pony and more.

Habitat for Humanity will also show a video of local families that have received help from the organization.

“Habitat families will personally tell you how owning a Habitat home has impacted their lives in unanticipated ways,” Lansing said in a press release. “Attendees will learn how they can be part of this life-changing program.”

According to Lansing, donators can buy a table, which seats up to 10 people, for $500, or buy an individual ticket for $50.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian organization that works in all 50 states and more than 70 countries, according to their website. They use donations to build affordable homes for families worldwide.

Habitat for Humanity’s vision is “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

The local division, which coordinates efforts in southeast Idaho, has completed 36 new constructions and refurbished five homes, according to the press release. They plan to build two new homes and refurbish four homes in 2018-2019.