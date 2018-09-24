Hard freeze, frost advisory issued for parts of eastern Idaho

Share This

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a hard freeze warning, which is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Areas impacted include the Arco Desert, the Upper Snake River Plain and the Teton Valley.

Widespread low temperatures of 27-30 degrees are expected, resulting in a possible hard freeze for some areas. Frost and freeze conditions may damage or kill sensitive vegetation.

Those living in the affected area should take precautions to protect all sensitive outdoor vegetation, including covering them or bringing them indoors if possible.

A hard freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has also issued a frost advisory, which is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Areas impacted include the Shoshone area and the Lower Snake River Plain.

Widespread lows of 30-34 degrees are expected, resulting in frost and even some localized hard freeze conditions in outlying areas.

Frost and freeze conditions may damage or kill sensitive vegetation. Those living in the affected area should take precautions to protect all sensitive outdoor vegetation, including covering them or bringing them indoors if possible.

A frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged if left uncovered.