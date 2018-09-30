Heise fire 100 percent contained, officials say

UPDATE:

HEISE – As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the 6.8 acre fire near Heise has been fully contained.

EARLIER UPDATE:

HEISE – Crews are working to contain the 6.8 acre fire along the Rexburg bench.

Multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management are fighting the fire. Kelsey Griffee, a spokeswoman for the BLM, tells EastIdahoNews.com firefighters are mopping up the brush and debris.

Containment is estimated at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

Central Fire District has one engine and one water tender on site. There are also four federal engines.

An investigator is also on site.

