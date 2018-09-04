High speed pursuit reported in I.F., Bonneville County

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Several police units were involved in a high speed pursuit in Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Tuesday evening.

Multiple witnesses say the suspect was driving “very fast” eastbound on 17th Street toward Ammon. He was swerving between the east and westbound lanes while marked and unmarked Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies followed.

“They flew by probably doing 80-90. Multiple cops and at least one undercover. [They] ran the light at Holmes and 17th Eastbound,” one witness tells EastIdahoNews.com.

It’s unclear why the pursuit was underway and who was in the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials are expected to release further information Tuesday evening and we will post updates as soon we receive details.