Homes, retirement center evacuated due to approaching fire in Rigby

RIGBY — A section of rural Rigby is being evacuated due to a large approaching wildfire.

Everyone living between 250 and 300 North and 4000 and 4100 East are being immediately evacuated, according to Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Rigby South Stake Center at 106 North 3800 in Rigby.

It’s unclear how big the fire is or how it started.

Officials say blowing smoke may reduce visibility in the area so please drive safely and watch for emergency vehicles.

Road closures in the area are pending.

Google Maps