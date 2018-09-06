Hunter calls for help after being impaled by arrow

The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Sept. 6, at approximately 8:23 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an injured hunter.

The hunter reported that he had stepped over a log and was struck in the left forearm with a sharp broadhead tipped arrow making a deep puncture wound. The arrow had become dislodged from the quiver on his bow as he stepped over a large log and it impaled his forearm.

He began bleeding profusely and immediately began treating his own injury by stopping the flow of blood and applying a tight bandage. He was able to contact dispatch via cell and provide GPS coordinates.

Caribou County Dispatchers worked to confirm his location, gain available information and requested Air Idaho, Caribou County EMS and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to respond.

A short time later Air Idaho located the hunter, but due to the terrain was unable to land safely. Air Idaho aided ground units in successfully locating the hunter.

The hunter, 60-year-old Curtis Leroy Judkins Jr. of Yreka, California was assessed by Caribou County EMS and transported to the medical staging area by Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

Judkins was then transported to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for treatment.