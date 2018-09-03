Idaho Falls Community Park Trail improvements set to get underway

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department and Department of Public Works are set to begin some big improvements on the trail system at Community Park.

“This is a very busy trail for pedestrians and cyclists, and we know how important it is to the community, and especially residents in that area,” said Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Director Greg A. Weitzel. “This is the first step we’ll be taking for improvements at Community Park and we think it will make the trail much more user friendly for everyone.”

As part of the project, the trail will be rebuilt on the east and south sides of the park to widen it from eight feet to a standard 12 foot wide pathway, similar to the trail found along the River Walk along the Snake River.

In addition, roots that have damaged the current pathway will be removed and a new base layer will be laid to strengthen and enforce the trail prior to repaving. No trees are intended to be removed as part of the project.

The Community Park trail will also eventually be tied into the new Idaho Canal Trail project, which will link city parks and trails throughout the city.

“The pathway is being expanded because of a great deal of use, which keeps people healthy and exercising,” said Idaho Falls Public Works Director, Chris Fredericksen. “By widening this trail and then interconnecting it with others that will run throughout the city we will be providing a whole new level of opportunities for people to get out and explore the city.”

Work on the Community Park Trail is scheduled to begin by the end of August and should last approximately 30 days, according to staff in the Idaho Falls Public Works Department. The project was awarded to RC Heavy Haul which will perform the work to improvements to the trail.