Idaho Falls Police Department swears in new officers

From left to right: Officer Madison Lundquist, Officer Matthew Raab, Officer Bryce Mickelson and Officer Cody Norris | Courtesy IFPD

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department officially welcomed four new police officers to their ranks Monday.

Chief Bryce Johnson introduced the new recruits, Officer Madison Lindquist, Officer Matthew Raab, Officer Bryce Mickelson and Officer Cody Norris.

Mayor Rebecca Casper officiated with the code of conduct and the oath of office.

Training for Idaho Falls Police Officers includes departmental training as well as Idaho Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification.

