Idaho Falls Power energy efficiency program pays off big for EIRMC

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power happily rebated Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center $11,824 after they recently completed upgrades through the IFP Commercial Lighting Energy Efficiency Program.

The IFP Commercial Lighting Energy Efficiency Program is designed to provide rebates or loans to businesses to install or upgrade to more energy efficient lighting.

“It’s wonderful to provide rebates back to our customers when they make significant upgrades to their businesses that reduce the amount of electricity they are using,” Energy Services Manager Wid Ritchie said. “EIRMC’s commitment to efficiency is commendable. Plus, it shows it pays to save.”

EIRMC’s replacement of old lighting with new energy efficient lighting saved 232,614 kilowatt hours.

Idaho Falls Power, with the assistance of Bonneville Power Administration Energy Conservation Program, is proud to provide customers with a variety of programs to help save them money and energy. Qualifying customers can receive zero-interest loans or rebates toward the upgrade of their HVAC system, installation of more efficient lighting and a variety of other measures.

Energy efficiency programs are also available for residential customers.

For more information these program, contact IFP at (208) 612-8430.