Idaho Falls woman allegedly cuts boyfriend with kitchen knife

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman was booked into the Bonneville County Jail after admitting she stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Anna Spencer, 21, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to police reports, officers were called to Spencer’s home around 9 a.m. Sept. 15, on Idaho Avenue for a domestic violence incident.

Idaho Falls Police officers found Spencer’s boyfriend with cuts on his left arm and hand. After separating the couple and interviewing them individually, Spencer admitted to stabbing the victim. Spencer also told officers she punched him in the face. She was not struck by the victim during the fight.

When the victim was interviewed, he told officers he and Spencer had been arguing and yelling but denied that any physical fight had taken place, according to a police report.

Police said in their report they observed minor cuts on the victim’s left arm and hand, but the victim said the cuts happened when he broke glass in his refrigerator, and the glass cut him by accident.

The victim eventually admitted to officers that he had been cut with a knife and showed them the weapon.

Spencer initially assigned a $40,000 bond, but the bond was dropped and she was released by the judge to pretrial services. She will appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.