Idaho Falls woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL.com) — A local woman trying to stop traffic to help a semi-truck back out of a parking lot was hit by another vehicle and critically injured Thursday morning, officials said.

A husband and wife were driving a flatbed semi-truck loaded with sod on 7800 South about 6:30 a.m. when they tried to turn around near 3200 West, according to West Jordan police officer Scott List.

The woman got out of the vehicle to stop traffic so the semi-truck could back out of a parking lot when she was hit by another vehicle, List said. Her husband then exited the semi-truck, which rolled into a nearby building, List said. The building sustained minor damage.

The woman, who is 42 years old and from Idaho Falls was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Three people have died in auto-pedestrian crashes in Utah this week.

A man died Wednesday after he was hit while in a crosswalk at Riverside Drive and State Street in Provo.

A West Valley City woman was fatally hit by two vehicles near 4700 South at 1463 West in Taylorsville Monday.

And a Taylorsville woman died after a car hit her as she walked her bicycle across a crosswalk on 700 East at 3300 South on Tuesday.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

