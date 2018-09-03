Idaho inmate fighting Utah wildfire accused of raping base camp worker

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — An Idaho prison inmate on a work crew for the Coal Hollow Fire is accused of raping a woman at the fire base camp.

Ruben Hernandez, 27, was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on one count of rape.

A probable cause statement obtained by Fox 13 Utah says a woman reported that the inmate cornered her in a wash trailer Wednesday. She told a Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office deputy “she was running a wash trailer for the fire base camp and that over the last week this man had been flirting with her.”

The woman reported she was watching a movie in the trailer when Hernandez entered around 10 a.m.

“He asked [the victim] for her number and she gave him her friend’s husband’s number to get him off her back,” according to the probable cause document.

It goes on to say that Hernandez exposed himself and asked the victim to perform a lewd act on him. It continues that Hernandez then raped the woman.

“She did not scream or stop him because she knew he was a prisoner and did not want to get hurt by the prisoner,” the court document reads.

The woman reported the incident to a friend, and then alerted security guards at the base camp. Documents state that guards lined up the prisoners, and the victim picked Hernandez out as the man who raped her.

The victim was taken to the Sanpete Valley Hospital for an examination.

Hernandez is serving a prison sentence in Idaho for delivery of a controlled substance. His prison term is set to end in 2023.