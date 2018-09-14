Indian Butte Fire continues to grow; officials clarify trailer/camper confusion

Share This

DUBOIS – The Indian Butte Fire north of Dubois continues to grow and get closer to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire officials have clarified the process of removing trailers and campers in the path of the fire after some confusion Thursday night.

Pleasant Valley Road and Dry Creek Road are closed to all traffic; however, people with trailers and campers can go retrieve them until 10 a.m. Friday, as fire activity permits. They will need to check in with the sheriff’s office at the road’s head and provide a name and phone number.

Officials stress trailer and camper retrieval is dependent on fire behavior, and roads can be closed at any time if it is too dangerous.

The fire, which was above 11,000 acres Thursday night, continued to burn unabated through the night driven by erratic winds.

A aerial size estimate will be released later this morning.

The fire has only burned brush, grass and trees thus far, however, some 20 homes and numerous hunting camps spread across the area are threatened.

The main concern is the fire moving to the east and impacting the town of Spencer as well as ranches along Interstate 15, according to a news release.

Weather conditions are expected to continue favoring the fire throughout Friday. Red Flag and Fire weather warnings have been issued throughout eastern Idaho due to low humidity, and winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.