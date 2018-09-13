Indian Butte Fire grows to 5,000 acres near Dubois

Share This

DUBOIS — A fire located nine miles north of Dubois grew to more than 5,000 acres Wednesday night.

The Indian Butte Fire ignited Wednesday on private land and quickly spread onto Bureau of Land Management property driven by winds and plentiful dry brush.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire remains very active Thursday morning and is burning toward the northeast.

Thus far it has only burned grass and brush, but two ranches and several campsites northeast of the blaze are threatened.

No evacuations have been ordered and no road closures are in effect.

Local and federal fire crews are working on the blaze.

No estimate on containment has been given.