Indian Butte Fire now threatening 20 structures, campsites

DUBOIS — The Indian Butte Fire has grown to 11,250 acres and is 20 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM officials.

The fire, which started 9 miles northwest of Dubois in Clark County, is threatening 20 single residences and numerous hunting camps spread across the area. Stoddard Creek campgrounds, trailers and hunters have been evacuated.

Pleasant Valley Road and Dry Creek Road are closed to all traffic except for those retrieving their camp trailer, but this is subject to change depending on the movement of the fire.

High winds and low humidity have been huge factors in the movement of this fire. The wind is predicted to continue through the weekend. The fire will continue to spread to the northeast and transition into timber fuels.

The main concern is the fire moving to the east and impacting the town of Spencer as well as ranches on the I-15.

The BLM suggests people with a trailer in the Dry Creek and Patelzick Creek areas to retrieve them while they can. Crews plan to continue line construction on the east and west flanks and continue evacuating hunting camps while assessing what unattended hunting campers and trailers are remaining in the area.

So far 8 engines, 2 dozers, 1 fuel tender, 1 hand crew, 1 water tender, 3 seats, 1 air attack and 5 overhead crews have responded to the fire.