Inmate who walked away from work crew 2 months ago now back in custody

IDAHO FALLS — An inmate who walked away from a work crew two months ago is back in custody.

Randall Grant Brunette, Jr., 36, was captured Thursday at a residence on the Fort Hall Reservation, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

Brunette, IDOC #84910, walked away from the work crew on July 21. He was housed at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center – a minimum-security facility that allow certain inmates who are close to being released a chance to reunite with their families, prepare for their release and reintegrate into the community.

Brunette’s criminal record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance in Bannock County, and illegal possession of a weapon in Bingham County.

The District 7 office of the Idaho Department of Correction’s Division of Probation and Parole conducted the investigation that located Brunette.

IDOC thanks the Fort Hall Police Department for its assistance in serving the search warrant that led Brunette’s capture.