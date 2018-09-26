Intermountain Gas customers will see 10 percent decrease starting next month

Share This

The following is a news release from Intermountain Gas Company.

IDAHO FALLS — Rates for customers of Intermountain Gas Company will decrease by an average of 10.2 percent on Oct. 1 after state regulators approved the company’s annual Purchased Gas Cost Adjustment (PGA) proposal.

The PGA is the variable component of natural gas rates that can be adjusted each fall to reflect changes in the costs of purchasing gas from suppliers.

These costs include transportation, storage and other related expenses incurred acquiring and delivering natural gas to approximately 350,000 customers across southern Idaho.

The decision by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission calls for returning to customers approximately $24.5 million.

That equates to a 10.0-percent decrease to residential rates, or $4.12 per month based on average consumption and weather.

Commercial, or General Service, customers will see a reduction of 11.9 percent on average, or $21.89 per month, when the new PGA takes effect Oct. 1.

Intermountain Gas said several factors contributed to the decrease, including lower-than-expected transportation costs, a decrease in the Weighted Average Cost of Gas, benefits resulting from the company’s management of storage and firm capacity rights on several pipeline systems and benefits related to changes in federal and state corporate income tax laws.

While three customer classes (Residential, General Service and Large Volume) will see a reduction in rates as a result of the PGA change set to take effect Oct. 1, rates will increase for some Industrial customers.

Those in the T-3 class, Interruptible Distribution Transportation Service, will see a 6.84-percent increase, and customers in the T-4 class, or Firm Distribution Only Transportation Service, will see a 2.3-percent increase.

The decision does not impact the company’s earnings.