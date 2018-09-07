ISP on scene of fatal crash near Wyoming border

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CARIBOU COUNTY — Idaho State Police and emergency responders from Caribou County are on scene of a fatality crash on State Highway 34 near milepost 109, about 4 miles west of the Wyoming border.

The highway is blocked by a commercial vehicle involved in the crash. At this time light duty vehicles (cars and pickups) are able to make it through the scene, but heavy duty commercial vehicles are not.

Updates will be provided when they are available.