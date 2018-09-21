ISU researchers seek adults 60 and older for research study

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Laboratory of Aging Science and Health has multiple active studies currently and is seeking adults 60 years and older to participate in them.

These studies focus on age-related changes to mental processes, decision-making ability and physical activity in older adults.

Older men are especially needed. Participants can earn $10-plus per hour.

To participate in this exciting research, please visit the lab’s website here, email mccarreylab529@gmail.com or phone

(208) 282-1243.