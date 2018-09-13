Jefferson County Superintendent to retire in January

RIGBY — Another growing East Idaho school district will have a new superintendent next school year.

Jefferson County Superintendent Lisa Sherick on Thursday announced plans to retire in January.

The news follows Bonneville School District superintendent Chuck Shackett’s announcement that he plans to retire in June.

“While I’m excited to retire, I will miss the students, board of trustees, staff, patrons and community,” Sherick said in a statement posted to the district’s webpage.

Sherick began her education career more than 32 years ago, filling numerous teaching and administrative positions.

She has led Jefferson County for more than four years, overseeing consistent population growth. Jefferson County grew from 5,106 to 5,901 students over the past four years, and is East Idaho’s fourth-largest district.

In August, voters approved a $36 million bond issue for a new elementary school and other renovations to help absorb the influx of students. The proposal passed with 78 percent support.

Passing the bond issue contributed to Sherick’s decision to retire.

“The longer I stay and am involved in the planning, design and construction of our bond projects, the more difficult the transition will be to a new superintendent,” she said.

Sherick will help with the search for a new superintendent, the statement says. She plans to remain involved in education and “may do some consulting work.”

Sherick will be eligible for full retirement benefits on Jan. 1, under the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho’s Rule of 90 clause, which is based on a combination of age and years of service.