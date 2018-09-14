Kids Fair being held this weekend

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — It will be two full days of fun for you and your kids – for FREE!

The East Idaho Kids Fair 2018 will be in a brand new location at the Tautphaus Park Ice Arena in Idaho Falls.

Helicopter rides, Texas Roadhouse Bingo, a movie corner, carnival games, INL Stem Program and more will offered. Kids can meet action heros and princesses, jump in the bounce houses, go on Carnival rides and play games. Food, live entertainment, crafts and pony rids will also be offered.

The event runs 12-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Operation Shield will be on hand at the Kids Fair on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and drop 1,000 ping pong balls from the sky. There will be prizes on the balls and many lucky kids will win free helicopter rides.