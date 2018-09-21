LDS Church announces camps, outdoor activities will remain when Scouts goes away

Share This

The following is a news release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — New information has been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on plans announced in May for new worldwide resources for girls and boys, young women, and young men.

The initiative for Latter-day Saint youth, ages 8 to 18, will replace all existing youth activity programs beginning in January 2020, including the Church’s relationship with all Scouting programs around the world.

Two new frequently asked questions and answers have been posted on childrenandyouth.lds.org. An email is being sent to youth leaders.

The frequently asked questions explain that “camps and other outdoor activities will be an important part of gospel learning, building relationships, and strengthening faith in Jesus Christ. Children and youth may participate in Primary day camps, Young Women camps, Young Men camps, and high adventure activities. … Activities will be based on needs rather than requirements.”

RELATED | BSA Exec. Clarke Farrer and the future of Scouts in east Idaho

President M. Russell Ballard recently emphasized the need to find new ways to bless the children and youth of the Church.

“We have been considering for many years how we can best meet the needs of a worldwide Church. Our children and youth in every part of the world are so precious to us. We have a deep desire to help them strengthen faith in the Savior Jesus Christ and feel of His love,” President Ballard said.

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, said “the happiest Individuals are those who engage socially and spiritually in ways which positively build others by also building themselves.”

To read the new frequently asked questions and answers, click here.