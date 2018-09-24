Local doctor helps others smile with chalk art

REXBURG – Matt Allred is a gynecologist in Rexburg. His days are filled with charts, patient visits, examining ultrasounds and looking into microscopes.

“I go to work every day just absolutely smiling. I get goosebumps thinking about my job,” says Matt.

But despite popular belief, doctors have a personal life. Matt has his wife, Chrissy, and four children.

To de-stress, Matt has an artistic outlet. He’s an amateur chalk artist.

His latest masterpiece portrays the characters from Pixar’s “Inside Out”. It’s Matt’s fifth chalk drawing, and while he just considers it a fun hobby to do with the family, the work is taxing, and the results are breathtaking.

“He’s a physician which is very time demanding,” says Chrissy, “But he has a relationship with his kids, and what more can I ask you know, being his partner, being his companion.”

Chrissy is a photographer, and she found inspiration in Matt’s work.

“The kids playing on it, and the shadows…I was just totally inspired,” says Chrissy, “I went and grabbed my camera and just started taking pictures.”

On a whim, Chrissy posted the photos on Facebook. By now, the photos have a whopping 559 likes.

“It’s not like I’m looking for attention by any means,” says Matt, “It’s just nice to bring a smile to someone’s face.”

And for Chrissy, she hopes to inspire others.

“I love providing positive things and inspiring people in any way to do something good,” says Chrissy, “And I love how just seeing something amazing just makes you want to do something amazing.”

But like anything else, Matt’s chalk drawings don’t last forever. But when it’s time to wash away the drawing, something magical happens.

“The colors are just so vibrant and when they blend and mesh together, it’s almost like a watercolor canvas on your driveway,” says Chrissy, “And the kids can play in it and get messy and I feel like all of those sensories just make it more enjoyable and memorable.”

“This is a really fun experience just to relax and you know just kind of de-clutter my mind, and put it all on the concrete,” says Matt.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.