Man accused of killing 2 Utah teens made 1,000 calls from prison; discussed murders

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — While in the Utah County Jail, Jarrod Baum, who is accused of killing Juab County teens Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell, has made 1,000 phone calls and has discussed specific details about the homicides, a recently unsealed search warrant states.

Baum, 41, faces two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of abuse or desecration of a human body, among other charges for the death of the two teens. He was arrested and charged in March of this year.

During the 1,000 phone calls Baum has made from the jail, KSTU reports the warrant stated that he has contacted one individual multiple times. In conversations between the two, there has been a disclaimer at the beginning of the call, stating that the calls are recorded and monitored by law enforcement officials.

Despite that disclaimer, the warrant states that Baum has discussed “many specific details” regarding the homicide case. As a result, law enforcement officials requested a search warrant for the Facebook account of the woman Baum was speaking with, in hopes that more information on the deaths of Breezy and Riley will be revealed.