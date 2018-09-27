Man accused of killing his brother gets charges upgraded to voluntary manslaughter

IDAHO FALLS — Charges against a man who allegedly killed his brother by hitting him with a pool cue have increased in severity.

Cory Hix, 41, now facing up to 30 years in prison for the death of his brother, Jeremy Ray Hix. Cory was originally charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

On Thursday, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark chose to amend the charges to voluntary manslaughter. The change occurred after the death of Jeremy. The original charges had been filed while he was still alive at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The evidence presented suggests a sudden act by the defendant that caused the death of the victim,” Clark said. “Therefore, voluntary manslaughter was the appropriate charge.”

Clark admitted there is a fine line between a manslaughter charge and a murder charge but felt the evidence better supported the charge of manslaughter.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a potential punishment of up to 15 years in prison. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, the charge was enhanced due to the use of a deadly weapon adding an additional possible 15 years.

Jeremy passed away at EIRMC on Sept. 19.

The altercation between Cory and his brother occurred at Pockets on Northgate Mile in the early hours of Sept. 18. Court documents show Cory rushed Jeremy to EIRMC around 2:40 a.m. and told officers he and the victim were playing pool.

“Cory said that he was spinning his pool stick around and he accidentally hit Jeremy in the head with the pool stick causing the pool stick to break,” according to court documents.

As Cory paced outside the emergency room, documents say he repeatedly told officers that he hit his brother with a pool stick.

“Cory quickly stated it was an accident and did not mean it,” police wrote in their reports.